Cox Mill Elementary School student quarantined after coming in contact with coronavirus patient

A Cabarrus County elementary school student is quarantined after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent out to parents.

The email addresses to Cox Mill Elementary parents and families states that on Thursday, the Cabarrus Health Alliance notified the school that a student and the student's family was in close contact with the person who was presumptive positive, and that the family is being quarantined and closely monitored by health officials at this time.

"Cox Mill Elementary and Cabarrus County Schools continue to take safety precautions and proactive measures to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 (coronavirus). We continue to have daily discussions with Cabarrus Health Alliance officials and are continuing to adhere to updates and guidance provided by the State Health and Human Services Department and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)."

School officials say there will be no changes to the schedule at this time. Common areas and classrooms have been cleaned and disinfected and will be again.

The school was used as a Super Tuesday polling location. No other information has been released at this time.