Crash in Huntersville leaves I-77 backed up for miles

Emergency officials are at the scene of a crash on I-77 south in Huntersville that has had traffic snarled for miles.

The accident happened on I-77 south around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at Exit 25 for Sam Furr Road and involved a horse trailer and a propane truck, which began leaking following the collision.

As crews were on scene clearing the crash and waiting for the arrival of animal control to transport the three horses involved in the first accident, another minor crash happened at the same exit.

Cornelius, Huntersville and Medic are responded to this second crash which involved a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle, but were canceled soon after.

No injuries were reported in either crash, but traffic was still backed up hours after the first accident.

Drivers are encouraged to exit the interstate at 31, 30 or 28 and remain cautious throughout the area.