Crash involving tractor-trailer blocks I-85 SB near I-77

An accident involving a tractor-trailer had three of four lanes blocked along Interstate-85 southbound at the Interstate-77 connector early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the truck lost his load on the interstate, spilling construction material onto the road.

At this time, only one lane is open. No word on injuries.

Crews are anticipating the interstate to reopen around noon Wednesday.

