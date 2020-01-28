Expand / Collapse search

Crash knocks down telephone pole, affecting rush-hour traffic

 
Traffic
FOX 46 Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A crash early Tuesday morning knocked down a telephone pole, shutting down an area road in west Charlotte, police said. 

The accident happened at 4:36 a.m. on Rozzells Ferry Road between Trade Street, Beatties Ford Road, and Whitehaven Avenue. The area is completely shut down while crews worked to fix a telephone pole and replace phone lines that are down on the road. 

AT&T has been notified, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. The repairs are expected to last through rush hour. 

The driver involved in the crash was not injured, police said. 