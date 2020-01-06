Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Ballantyne home

article

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a large house fire Monday afternoon off Ballantyne Commons Parkway, officials confirmed to FOX 46.

Fire engines from Station 32 responded to calls of a two-story structure fire near 10700 Jordan Rae Lane. A second fire unit was called to the scene to assist.

As crews got to the scene, they observed heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof. No one was reportedly home at the time of the fire.

No word on the cause or origin of the fire at this time. Charlotte Arson responded to the scene.

Fully Involved Media Group

Check back for updates on this developing situation.