Crews battle fire at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

More than 20 firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at a northeast Charlotte apartment complex early Friday morning.

The fire broke out Friday, Nov. 15 at the Park Creek Apartments located in the 4500 block of Perth Court.

As crews got to the scene, they observed flames coming from one of the buildings. Twenty-three firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It's unclear the extent of damages at this time.