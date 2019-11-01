Crews battle massive fire at Burke County business

article

Emergency crews battled a massive fire overnight at a Burke County business.

The fire broke out before 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Burke Co. Parker Industries Inc., a metal stamping plant located at 4867 Rhoney Road in Connelly Springs.

Officials tell FOX 46 that roughly 60 people work at this business.

Firefighters have gotten the fire under control and the flames are now out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.