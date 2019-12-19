Crews battle massive house fire in Mooresville

article

Crews are battling a massive house fire Thursday morning in Mooresville, according to fire officials.

The large fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at a house located at 114 Misty Meadows Court.

As crews got to the scene, they observed heavy smoke and flames shooting from the roof.

No word on any injuries at this time. Firefighters in Mooresville are working swiftly to extinguish the blaze.

Photo of massive house fire in Mooresville via Iredell Fire Wire

