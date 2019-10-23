Crews battling fire at senior living facility in south Charlotte

article

Emergency crews are responding to a fire reported at a senior living facility Wednesday morning in south Charlotte.

The fire broke out just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Charlotte Parktowne Terrance apartments located in the 5800 block of Fairview Road.

As crews arrived at the scene they saw smoke showing from the multi-story apartment complex. A second alarm was called.

Several firefighters and Medic buses are at the scene. Charlotte Fire is advising drivers to avoid Fairway Road near Park South Drive due to fire department operations. Expect delays in the area.

Medic is in the process of checking residents for injuries. Check back for updates on this developing breaking news story.