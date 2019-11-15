Crews, runners prepare for 15th annual Charlotte Marathon

Crews and runners are getting ready tonight with the 15th Annual Charlotte Marathon taking place Saturday morning.

Come Saturday morning, thousands of people will hit the streets of the Queen City. They'll be braving the cold and a little bit of rain.

The marathon kicks off tomorrow morning at 7:30 a.m. right here outside of BB&T Ballpark.

Crews have spent hundreds of hours of time making sure that everything is set up and goes off without a hitch and you wouldn't believe how many people it takes to get a job like this done.

"It will be chilly, it'll be wet but it will be awesome," an organizer told FOX 46.

Around 6,000 runners will take to the streets of Uptown to raise money for the Hemby Children's Hospital.

The marathon is more than 26 miles long, but this race has something for everyone with a marathon relay, half-marathon, 5k and the one-mile fun run.

"This is an incredible foot tour of some of the most eclectic and amazing neighborhoods in Charlotte. Everywhere from NoDa, to uptown, to Dilworth, to Wilmore, to Plaza Midwood, I mean it's got it all," he said.

Pulling off this event takes a ton of man power. More than a thousand volunteers and employees come together to make it happen.

"An incredible level of logistics go on in planning something like this. Working with the city and CMPD to make sure that intersections are closed properly and turns are measured outright."

The marathon even offers non-runners a good time with music and vendors.

CMPD is shutting down streets along the racecourse Friday evening.

Crews tell FOX 46 that this is when the real work begins. Volunteers will flood the streets putting up fencing and making sure the path is prepared for all the runners tomorrow.

