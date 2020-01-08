Crews working to recover body found in Catawba River

article

Crews are working to recover a body that was found in the Catawba River Wednesday, according to CMPD.

At 1:29 p.m., 911 received a call about a body was floating in the Catawba River at Cold Harbor Drive near I-85. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene.

Charlotte Fire is assisting with the recovery effort at this time. No information about the victim or the manner of death has been released at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Check back with FOX 46 for updates.