Crews are working to repair a water main break in Maiden.

Town officials say a pipe burst along Providence Mill Road, causing some customers to lose water.

Crews are at the site working, but they expect some neighbors to be without water for some time as repairs are being made. They say it may take most of the day to fully repair the pipe.

