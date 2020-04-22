Crime still plagues the Queen City amid pandemic

Since the stay-at-home order took effect in late March, CMPD says public safety continues to be a problem.

Stolen guns, drug overdoses and violent crime are some of the issues they're dealing with. So far, more than 200 guns have been stolen from unlocked cars. 12 were stolen in a six-day window.

Police urge people to lock their car doors or take your gun out. Right now the city is seeing a 24 percent increase in the number of calls about people overdosing on drugs--that's compared to this time last year. Police have responded to 10 drug overdose deaths.

Since the order, the department has received 2,400 complaints, issued 16 citations and made eight arrests. Officials say violent crime has leveled out.

“I think we are learning we are getting better with every passing op....they're stepping up. When you call 911 we're rolling,” CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said.

There are still five CMPD employees battling COVID-19. The department is continuing to protect employees by checking their temperatures. They're also hosting virtual meetings instead of in person.

