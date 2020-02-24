Criminal organization busted in Albemarle, police say

article

A five-month investigation into a criminal organization in Albemarle culminated with the arrest of a man last Friday, officials say.

Federal, state and local narcotics investigators served three warrants on three separate residences simultaneously. One of them resulted in the arrest of Torrence Drye, 46, at 546 Washington Lane. Four guns, one stolen, were seized, along with nearly $90,000 in cash.

Another raid at 540 Washington resulted in drug paraphernalia, counterfeit U.S. currency and marijuana being seized.

Drye faces multiple charges including drug possession and had several outstanding warrants out on him already.

This remains an active and open investigation.