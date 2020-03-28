Crocs™ Announces “a Free Pair for Healthcare” Program

article

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a global leader in casual footwear for women, men and children, today announced the launch of a new program for those on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19: “A Free Pair for Healthcare.” Starting today, Crocs will offer healthcare workers across the United States the opportunity to get a free pair of shoes while supplies last, choosing from select Crocs Classic Clogs and Crocs At Work™ styles, with free shipping through its website at www.crocs.com/freeforhealthcare.

Crocs President and CEO Andrew Rees stated: “Like everyone, we’ve been closely monitoring the news and working hard to map out a way to most effectively help where we can. Over the past week, we have spoken to healthcare workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families. Starting today, Crocs is immediately prepared to fulfill and ship up to 10,000 pairs per day to our heroes in healthcare. The duration of our giveaway will depend on our level of inventory and the amount of requests we receive. These workers have our deepest respect, and we are humbled to be able to answer their call and provide whatever we can to help during this unprecedented time.”

In addition to the free online requests for individual healthcare workers, Crocs also is committed to donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed across a number of select healthcare facilities and organizations in a dual effort to get as much product as possible into the hands of those who need it most. Currently, this includes, but is not limited to: Jobs Ohio and the Dayton Area Hospital Association to distribute a large donation through the local Ohio health systems; St. Anthony North Health Campus in Denver, CO; Atlantic Health System which will distribute across multiple facilities within its network, including Morristown Medical Center; and the SONSIEL organization in partnership with its SHARE initiative, newly established to move supplies to healthcare providers across the U.S. who are on the frontline care for COVID-19 patients.

“The healthcare industry has always embraced Crocs, but our mantra of ‘be comfortable in your own shoes’ applies now more than ever, and we want to do more to help our nation’s heroes,” said Rees. “We only have one ask: Share the word to all those in healthcare and please be mindful to allow those who need these most to place their requests. This is the least we can do for those working incredibly hard to defeat this virus.”

A total donation amount has not been confirmed; rather, Crocs is committed to working as hard as possible to serve as many as possible every day during this difficult time. The website will open for requests at approximately 12 p.m. ET daily, and will remain open until that day’s free pair allotment has been fulfilled. Understanding there will likely be a large influx of online requests through this initiative, patience is greatly appreciated while the program gets off the ground and orders are fulfilled daily.

Crocs would like to extend a personal thank you to many of our partners for their added support, which helped to bring this initiative to life, including: Shoe Carnival, Famous Footwear and Rack Room Shoes.

For additional information around this initiative or to apply for a free pair of Crocs, please visit www.crocs.com/freeforhealthcare.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of Crocs™ shoes feature Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2020, Crocs will reinforce its mission of “everyone comfortable in their own shoes” with the fourth year of its global Come As You Are™ campaign. To learn more about Crocs or Come As You Are, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.