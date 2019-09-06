Cruise company offers to bring Bahamas evacuees to Florida after delivering supplies

article

A South Florida-based cruise company is offering to bring Bahamas residents to Florida on one of their ships.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, which offers two-night cruises to the Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach, canceled two of their upcoming voyages earlier in the week.

The company said its "Grand Celebration Humanitarian Cruise" will leave Thursday night, bringing food, water and other supplies to the Bahamas, along with first responders and volunteers.

The cruise line said it would also transport Bahamian residents home for free who were stranded in South Florida during Hurricane Dorian.

The ship will also transport Bahamian residents who wish to evacuate to the U.S. during their return trip to Florida on Saturday.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line said the offer of transportation either from or to the U.S. would be done at no cost to any volunteer or Bahamian resident. Those wishing to take advantage of the offer must provide a valid passport or original birth certificate to board the ship.

For more information on the cruise company's humanitarian cruise, visit their website.