Curve not flattening, COVID-19 NC cases jump 400+ in a day

On Saturday the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that the state's coronavirus numbers has significantly increased since yesterday, suggesting that the curve is not yet flattening in North Carolina.

There are now 4,312 cases statewide and 80 deaths, 60,393 tests have been performed, and 91 out of the 100 counties have a confirmed case. That's 404 more cases than there were on Friday. Numbers are released each day at 11 a.m.

Breaking down the numbers further, the health dept. says that out of the total number of positive tests, 3,044 have had their known race and ethnicity recorded. The majority are 1,680 who are white and 1,183 who are African American.

40 percent range in ages 25-49 while only one percent are from 0-17 years old.

Mecklenburg continues to have the largest number of confirmed cases by far with 933, more than triple the next closest state county. Durham is second with 275.

Mecklenburg County officials say 12 people have died.

Catawba and Caldwell counties announced one new case each on Saturday. Here are some other surrounding counties with increasing confirmed positive tests:

Union: 101

Rowan: 105

Cabarrus: 107