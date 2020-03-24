CVS armed robbery suspect arrested

article

A man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that took place in Hickory on Monday, according to authorities.

Hickory resident Lester Lackey, 29, faces multiple charges including robbery at gunpoint and speeding.

Hickory police responded to calls around 2 p.m. to the CVS located at 2225 12th Avenue about a robbery involving a man demanding money from the cash register.

Officers found the suspect, driving a red Ford Mustang with Georgia plates and the suspect tried to elude officials and a pursuit ensued.

Lackey crashed his vehicle and he was taken into custody nearby the Hickory Regional Airport.