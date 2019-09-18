DA to accept accused UNC Charlotte shooter's guilty plea, sources say

article

The man accused of opening fire in a UNC Charlotte classroom in April, killing two students and injuring four others, is expected to plead guilty, according to some of the shooting survivors who have met with with Mecklenburg County District Attorney.

The news came Wednesday evening. The shooting survivors tell FOX 46 they met with the D.A., and were told the office is going to accept 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell's guilty plea.

The survivors who spoke to FOX 46 say they're upset with the decision, and do not plan to attend Terrell's court appearance tomorrow morning.

Police say Terrell identified himself as the shooter as he exited Kennedy Hall on April 30. He was immediately taken into custody.

UNC Charlotte Chief of Police Jeff Baker said Terrell was armed with a pistol when he entered Kennedy Hall. Warrants released in early May say officers recovered a firearm and a leather bag with multiple gun magazines.

Terrell was charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm on educational property, and discharging a firearm on educational property.

The shooting claimed the lives of two students, Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, and left four others injured: Rami Alramadhan, Sean DeHart, Emily Houpt and Drew Pescaro.

Terrell's court appearance is set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 18.