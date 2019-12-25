DaBaby tweets after arrest, says he's the "most positive" example for Charlotte youth

Charlotte rapper DaBaby took to Twitter following his arrest earlier this week accusing Charlotte Mecklenburg police of targeting and harassing him.

In the Tweet he says, "someone died last night while the police department was wasting resources and officers to harrass me in an attempt to make a bad example out of me."

POLICE SAY RAP STAR'S CAR REEKED OF MARIJUANA

The rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, goes on to say that he's one of the most positive examples for youth in the city of Charlotte.

DaBaby was arrested after his concert at the Bojangles Coliseum Monday night. He was given two citations for possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

CMPD has launched an internal investigation into the incident.