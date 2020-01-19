Dad arrested for charging at son's wrestling opponent

article

A dad who came out of the stands and lunged at his son's opponent during a wrestling match on Saturday in Kannapolis is now facing charges.

As first reported on by Fox 8 WGHP, Harrisburg resident Barry Jones was attending a wrestling match featuring Hickory Ridge High School where his son is on the team. They were facing off against Southeast Guilford High School. During his son's match, video shows the dad tackling his son's opponent after a big hit. Jones was arrested.

The 17-year-old who was tackled was not injured. The incident happened at 415 East 1st Street in Kannapolis.

Jones faces charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct.