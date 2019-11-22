Dad plans to use $100,000 lottery win to help daughter achieve dream of becoming a nurse

article

A Mecklenburg County dad says he wants to use his $100,000 lottery win to help his daughter achieve her dream of becoming a nurse.

“She’s always wanted to be a nurse,” said big winner Paul Dozier. “She’s almost seventeen and will be going to school soon. This will help me pay for college.”

Dozier, who does car financing, bought the Supreme Riches scratch-off ticket from the Quik Trip on Concord Parkway South in Concord on his way home from work Thursday night. He took the game back to his Jeep and started scratching. That's when he saw that he got a big win.

“When I saw all those zeroes, I was in shock. I had to do a triple-take to make sure I was reading it right. It was exciting," Dozier said.

Dozier claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He took home $70,759 after taxes.

Supreme Riches launched in April with four top prizes of $10 million, six prizes of $1 million, and 15 prizes of $100,000. Two $10 million prizes, four $1 million prizes, and nine $100,000 prizes remain. Players can also enter their tickets into three remaining second-chance drawings. The deadline to enter the next drawing is Nov. 30.