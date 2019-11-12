‘Dads are the best’: Fathers dance ballet with daughters at Philly studio

A Philadelphia dance studio is offering fathers and father figures a unique way to bond with their little ones — while stepping out of their comfort zones.

E’chappe Dance Arts, a studio in East Falls, hosts a special two-hour “daddy and me” class that combines ballet with yoga.

Video showing local fathers and daughters dancing as part of the "BOGA" class has quickly circulated online, garnering attention from celebrities like Kristen Bell and Jennifer Garner.

“Dads are the best,” Garner posted on Instagram. “#TutuTuesday on a Monday.”

“There are some amazing papas out there!!!!” Bell wrote.

“I can’t event believe it,” studio owner Erin Lee said of the sudden attention. “I am ecstatic.”

Advertisement

“This is what I care about,” Lee added. “Good dads being highlighted. This is the part that’s amazing for me.”

The studio also offers dance programs for students ages 3 through 17 covering a swath of styles, including jazz, ballet, hip hop, tap, modern and contemporary.

E’chappe’s next Daddy & Me BOGA class will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Spring Garden's Performance Garage.

The class is open to children ages 4 through 8. No dance experience is necessary. Tickets for each pair cost $35.

Those interested in purchasing tickets to the Daddy & Me BOGA can do so here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP