Daily COVID-19 numbers in the Carolinas

article

The North Carolina Department of Health announced on Saturday that the COVD-19 case total throughout the state cracked 6,000.

As of Saturday at least 6,140 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed along with 164 deaths. 93 counties out of 100 have been impacted.

Of those who have had the coronavirus, 388 remain hospitalized.

With elderly care facilities have had mounting numbers, Iredell County officials announced there is a confirmed outbreak at a local long-term health care facility. Without specifying the number of people impacted, it referred to the state's definition of an outbreak as two or more patients.

Stanly County reported its third COVID-19 related death. The victim was described as an older adult in a residential care facility who had underlying health conditions.

Calwell County reported two new cases on Saturday bringing its tally to 23. They have had no deaths.

As of Friday the Charlotte Mecklenburg area had at least 1,136 cases and 24 deaths.