Daily COVID-19 numbers on Palm Sunday

As many people headed to a virtual Mass to celebrate Palm Sunday, North Carolina continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic across the region.

The North Carolina Dept. of Health and Human Services released new statewide numbers related to the coronavirus on Sunday.

So far the state has seen 31 deaths while 2,585 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. 40,045 tests have been performed and there are currently 261 who are hospitalized. 89 counties have positive cases.

Deaths have been confirmed in Mecklenburg, Catawba, Rowan, Gaston, Burke, and Cabarrus counties, among others.

The age group of 25-49 makes up 41 percent of the patients while 84 percent of the deaths are 65 and older.

51 percent of the positive tests are with females.

Catawba County reported two new cases Sunday, bringing its tally up to 24.

On Saturday Mecklenburg County reported its fourth COVID-19 related death.