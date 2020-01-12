Damage reported as storm blows through Carolinas

A deadly southern storm that made its way up through the Carolinas Saturday night left its mark.

There was a Tornado Watch for a few hours in multiple counties in the Carolinas.

Multiple cases of damage, fallen trees and downed power lines caused a headache for many.

Around 8:30 p.m. reports started to come in of downed trees in Burke County while barn damage was reported in Salem, and downed power lines in Morganton.

Morganton officials said they were working to restore power to customers on Rebel Run, Heritage Lane, Ervindale Lane, and Bethel Road.

Multiple downed trees were also reported in Salisbury and Vale and lots of damage was also reported in Lincoln County.

The National Weather Service reports three storm-related deaths in Alabama, bringing the number of people killed following severe storms to at least seven. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said via Twitter that the three Alabama deaths occurred in Pickens County. Three other people have died in Louisiana and one fatality has been reported in Texas since fierce storms erupted in the southern U.S. on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.