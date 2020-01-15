Damaged car involved in murder of NC deputy's son in grocery store parking lot, police say

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released surveillance video in connection to a deadly shooting last November in the University City area that took the life of a Cabarrus County deputy's son.

Nathaniel Lee Isenhour, 19, was shot and killed around 10 p.m. Nov. 25, 2019 at a northeast Charlotte shopping center located at 8640 University City Boulevard.

Isenhour is the son of Deputy Marshall Isenhour with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathaniel Lee Isenhour, 19, and his father Deputy Marshall Isenhour. (Photo: CMPD)

Surveillance footage released Wednesday shows what CMPD believes to be the vehicle the suspect(s) used during the crime. Detectives are asking anyone in the community who recognizes the vehicle to call Homicide Unit detectives at 704-432-TIPS (8477).

Folks can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 and remain anonymous. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Nathaniel Lee Isenhour, 19, with his mother who is an ER nurse. (Photo: CMPD)

This investigation remains open and ongoing. Watch Wednesday's news conference here: