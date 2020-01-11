Damaging winds, floods, and possible tornadoes across NC

article

A Neighborhood Weather Alert Day has been declared for the Charlotte area for Saturday.

Light showers and fog are moving in this morning, but more rain is on the way.

The system moving east into Charlotte today is bringing an 80 percent chance for overnight showers and storms. High winds are the main concern for many areas.

NEIGHBORHOOD STORM WATCH CENTER

There are chances for possible flooding, along with the chance of severe storms by the evening.

Parts of the Charlotte-area are under a marginal risk for severe storms Saturday, with damaging wind and an isolated tornado being the main threats.

Advertisement

There will be a lull in the rain on Sunday before another batch of showers moves in on Monday into Tuesday.

Saturday: 80 percent chance for showers. Hi: 70 Lo: 56

Sunday: Partly sunny. 20 percent chance for AM showers. Hi: 69 Lo: 53

Monday: Showers. Hi: 68 Lo: 61

Stay up-to-date with what's happening in your area by downloading the FOX 46 Weather App.