Day of Remembrance: Tuesday marks one-year since deadly shooting of student at Butler High School

Tuesday marks one year since the deadly Butler High School shooting. Those shots fired within the halls would forever change this community. Although shots rang out one year ago, for many students at the school it feels like this just happened yesterday.

As students sit in the classroom on Tuesday morning, they'll reflect on that terrifying day when a classmate of theirs brought a gun to campus.

"He was one of us, he was one of the student body. He was targeted," a student said.

It was around 7:10 a.m. on Monday, October 29, 2018. Chaos. Concern. Fear.

"I mean, it's going to be different. It's going to be hard," another Butler High student said. "There really isn't much to explain. He's gone now."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it was a Monday morning when 16-year-old Bobby McKeithen was gunned down in the hallway of Butler High School just as class was set to begin.

REPORT: TEEN ARRESTED IN BUTLER HS SHOOTING SAYS "HE DIDN'T WANT TO DO IT."

His parents still mourn today.

"I sent him to school, as I was told I'm supposed to do," McKeithen's mother said to the local media last year. "He never came back home. That should never happen."

In the days that followed, candlelight vigils and memorials popped up on campus and around the community.

Another student, Jatwan Cuffie, who was 16 at the time, would later plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, where he's expected to serve anywhere between six and a half to nine years in prison.

TEEN PLEADS GUILTY TO VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER IN BUTLER HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Investigators said this started as a teenage fight that ended with gun violence. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police learned the gun used in the shooting was stolen.

The impact of this incident changed the high school forever, resulting in students starting the social media hashtag #ButlerStrong and #WeAreButler to garner support nationwide.

"We believe people are praying harder and more than ever for Butler, and they're coming together," an official with Butler High School said. "Instead of dividing the school and it's actually bringing the school together."