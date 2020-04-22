Days Inn tenants asked to pack up and move out

People staying at the Days Inn on Woodlawn Rd. in Charlotte say management suddenly told them to pack up and get out. A Facebook live video shows residents at the Days Inn having a heated argument with security officers who were trying to clear the entire hotel.

“The GM called me today and told me to clear the hotel out,” the security guard was heard saying.

For many of the residents, the Days Inn is their only home.

“I've lived here for a month in this hotel,” said Ralayzia Taylor, “and I had got a call at 8:00 in the morning from the front desk clerk,” she continued, “and they said, 'you guys have 30 minutes or two hours to check out your room.'”

Some have paid thousands for their room in advance, and have the paperwork to back it up, which is why they were surprised when they were told to leave almost immediately.

“They just came up with this decision to shut the whole hotel down,” Taylor said, “and they didn't give no one like a two-week notice.”

The tenants say water and electricity was shut off.

“It's kids in this building,” said Taylor. “It's a newborn baby in this building, you know what I mean? And for him to turn off heat, water [and] power?”

“I was scared,” said tenant and mother of three Sharde Dupree. “I don't have nowhere to go but to stay here. I don't have no place to go.”

Things escalated quickly. According to one resident, people starting throwing stuff and fighting.

CMPD officers were on site Tuesday, but few hotel workers were there. The tenants say no one’s working, no one’s cleaning and fresh towels are hard to come by.

“We're all in this COVID-19 situation together,” said tenant Kandi Moss. “So I think they're just trying to shut stuff down to save money because they don't have no way to pay employees,” she continued, “but that don't have nothing to do with the tenants that already been here that've been paying their way before COVID-19.”

The corporate office sent FOX 46 the following statement: “Thanks for reaching out. We’re troubled by how this situation has unfolded. Upon addressing with the hotel’s owner, it’s our understanding that the hotel is now working to assist impacted guests. We continue to monitor the situation closely. It’s worth noting that this location is a franchise, meaning it’s independently owned and operated, and like all our hotels, is required to comply with all applicable laws and regulations.”