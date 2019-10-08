Deadline approaches for CMS meal assistance applications

More than 600 CMS students were able to eat lunch Tuesday without worrying who was going to pay for their meal. The district processed their applications before the lunch bell rang. They received them at the last minute after sending out an automated voice message alerting families about the October, 8th deadline.

Jessy Milicevic got that call.

“It felt very vague to me,” said Milicevic who has been a CMS parent for six years. She now has three students in school. She packs each of their lunches every day because the bill for three boys was adding up.

The call referenced students without an approved application for meal assistance would need to bring lunch or bring money to buy food and can’t go into the negative.

“When I heard her say your child won’t be allowed to go into the negative and okay well if the child can’t go into the negative then you’re going to deny them lunch,” said Milicevic.

In a statement, the district says procedures are in place to keep parents informed, students eating and to try to avoid unpaid meal charges. As for going into the negative, the district says high school students cannot go into the negative or spend money they don’t have for food. There is a policy to make sure pre-k, elementary and middle school students have a meal. Their parents are billed for that food. If the bill goes unpaid the district says the matter goes to the principal of that school for further action.

The applications are necessary for students who go to non-CEP schools. CEP schools are schools where all of the students are giving breakfast and lunch so individual applications are not necessary.

Milicevic still believes the call was vague and doesn’t remember anything like it in the past. She hopes that no child has to ever worry about having something to eat at school.

“I do a lot of activism in Charlotte and there’s a high poverty rate and we have homeless families struggling,” explained Milicevic.

If you have any questions about the meal benefits you can contact CMS School Nutrition. The office is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.