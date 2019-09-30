Deadly wreck on I-485 snarls traffic on interstate for hours

One person died and another was seriously injured following a wreck Monday morning on Interstate-485 in west Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 on the I-485 Outer Loop, past Moores Chapel Road Exit 12.

Highway Patrol tells Fox 46 the car ran off the road, went through the cable barriers and hit a van on the other side of the interstate.

The car caught fire and the van flipped and was hit by another car, according to troopers.

There are steel cable barriers in the median separating the interstate where the accident happened.

The support poles appear to have been knocked down in that area and the cable wires are drooping.

Some drivers think the DOT should install another type of barrier in the area.

“Maybe they extend out the cement barrier more towards that way,” one driver said.

“I think they (the cable barriers) shouldn't have as many gaps in them as they have,” another driver added.

The DOT tells Fox 46 they prefer to use cable barriers over concrete barriers because drivers are more likely to survive if they hit cable wires.

