Death investigation underway in Cornelius, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A death investigation is underway Tuesday morning in Cornelius, authorities said.
Cornelius police officers and detectives were at the scene located in the 10300 block of Conistan Place.
Authorities were asking folks to use caution in the area as "officers and detectives were on scene both in vehicles and on foot." At this time, police believe the death to be a suicide.
No other information was immediately available.