Decomposing body found in Lincolnton home

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Lincoln County on Monday, authorities are saying.

Officers responded to calls at 7119 Doyle Beam Memorial Drive in reference to a welfare check from a neighbor. The neighbor said he had not seen his friend, Robbie Huffman, 53, in a few weeks.

Officers entered through the front door and recognized an odor as decomposition and found a deceased body on the floor.

An autopsy is underway to identify the deceased and cause of death.