Del. teacher’s boyfriend plans surprise proposal with students’ help

When a Delaware teacher arrived to class last week, she was in for a big surprise.

Chelsea Darczuk, 28, showed up to work at EastSide Charter School in Wilmington on Thursday. The school day began as usual, until Darczuk's boss texted her for help with a literacy program, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

But when Darczuk walked into the room, she saw her boyfriend instead.

Jared Koffman, 30, was standing in the middle of the room, along with 20 of her students. Some were were tasked with holding signs that read, “Will you marry me?”

It took a moment to process the surprise, Darczuk told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“It didn’t click at first because I had mentally prepared myself for the possibility of getting engaged this weekend,” Darczuk told the outlet, explaining that Koffman had been planning a romantic getaway for the couple over Labor Day weekend.

Koffman, however, had his own plan. In front of Darczuk's students and coworkers, he got down on one knee and proposed.

Darczuk said “yes," to the delight of the crowd.

The wedding is reportedly planned for September 2020.