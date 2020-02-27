Dept. of Homeland Security visits Charlotte to test voting machines

Ahead of the election, a lot is being done make sure your vote is safe, especially in Mecklenburg County.

The acting Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf came to the Queen City to take a look at the safety measures in place at voting sites.

He says North Carolina is ready everything 2020 for two reasons: One, election machines are not connected to the internet, which prevents hacking, and two, the final result will be on a piece of paper.

Elections officials have been testing all of the voting machines--thousands of them--acting secretary Wolf made his way from Washington D.C. to Charlotte to check in and let the public know what's happening with election security.

"We see Russia is going on to have an influence campaign," Wolf said.

Wolf spoke after meeting with state and local elections officials. He says issues won't be here at the voting machines, but from social media.

"Educating voters and making sure they recognize that sort of foreign influence and best practices, I talked about a little bit of that, getting information straight from the source," Wolf said.

While federal officials are looking at those campaigns, the elections themselves will be on a more local level, and they're making sure everything is counted and counted right.

"We test every single piece of voting equipment that goes out to the precincts in North Carolina," said Karen Bell with the N.C. Board of Elections.

So, how will it work?

"The panel is similar to what you were using before. It's a touch screen, had a real-time audit log and instead of that real-time log, it spits that paper log out to you," said Michael Dickerson with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.

North Carolina's way of doing it is getting the seal of approval.

"You've got that paper ballot backup. You've got the ability to audit," Wolf said.

FOX 46 also asked an election official: Just how hard would all this be to hack?

They say every device goes through constant testing for accuracy. They are kept in secure locations that are constantly monitored and every device would have to be hacked individually, since they aren't connected to the Internet.