Deputies: 14-year-old Georgia teen missing for almost a week

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office in Georgia is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who has been missing for nearly one week.

Kristen Jamia Eady, 14, was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 27 around Jane Harris Road, deputies said.

Authorities believe that Eady may be traveling toward Alabama.

Anyone with information on Eady's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or their local law enforcement.

