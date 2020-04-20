Deputies, firefighters surprise Alamance County girl for 3rd birthday

article

The sheriff’s office is not just sounding the siren for our health care workers but also during a birthday party.

Alamance County sheriff’s deputies and the Altamahaw-Ossipee Fire Department surprised Grace Bianco for her birthday.

She’s turning 3 years old.

Family and friends were there as the patrol cars and fire trucks drove by her home.

By the look on her face, you can see how excited she was!