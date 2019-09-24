Deputies hope tattoo can help identify woman's body found in Chester County

article

The Chester County Sheriff's Office is hoping several tattoos can help identify a woman's body that was discovered burned in a ditch on the side of a road.

The woman was found on Lizzie Melton Road on Friday, September 20. Deputies said the woman, believed to be Hispanic or Caucasian, was between 18 and 25 years of age, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighed approximately 110 pounds.

They said the victim had several distinctive tattoos including the word “Loyal” over the right eye, five five-pointed stars in a crescent shape pattern under the right eye, a heart under the left eye, and a five-pointed star on the right side of the neck. The word, “Blessing,” was tattooed on her stomach, the word “SEXY” tattooed on the right thigh, and the names Ethan and Emily on the right foot.

She also had a specific medical condition in which a medical device had been placed in the cranium, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on the identity of this woman or anyone who traveled on Lizzie Melton Road between 8 p.m. Thursday, September 19 through 7 a.m. Friday, September 20 is asked to contact the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-581-5131.

