Deputies identify woman's body found burned in a ditch on the side of the road in Chester County

The Chester County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman's body that was found burned in a ditch on the side of a road back in September. The search for her killer continues.

Deputies said Melissa I. Whitis, 31, whose last known address was in Frankfurt, Kentucky, was found on Lizzie Melton Road on Friday, September 20.

It is believed that Whitis was in the vicinity of Interstate-40 in Davie County, North Carolina on September 17. She may have been wearing yellow pants, a grey overcoat, a knee brace, and her hair pulled up and/or in a knit cap, deputies said.

Earlier this year, deputies released photos of Whitis' tattoos in the hopes it would help to identify her.

DEPUTIES HOPE TATTOO CAN HELP IDENTIFY WOMAN'S BODY FOUND IN CHESTER COUNTY

Anyone with information about Whitis or had contact with her since September 17, 2019 is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff's Office at 803-581-5131.