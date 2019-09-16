Deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide in Caldwell County

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a domestic incident turned in to a murder suicide.

On Sunday, Sep. 15, deputies responded to 4200 block of Pigtail Road in Lenoir for a welfare check. Family members said they hadn't been about to contact the homeowners, and were beginning to get worried.

After a search of the property, deputies found two bodies inside belonging to James Lee Webb, 54, and Maxie Farmer Webb, 48.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Office and Medical Examiner’s Office were called in and determined that both died from gunshot wounds.

Officials believe James Webb shot Maxie Webb with a rifle before turning the gun on himself. The investigation is ongoing.