Deputies search for missing 16-year-old NC girl

article

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Shakia Tniek Bryant was last seen at 621 Cathay Road. She is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown eyes and long, black braids with green tips, deputies said.

The teen is a student at Ashley High School, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on Bryant's whereabouts is asked to call the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 910-798-4200.