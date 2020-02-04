Deputies search for missing North Carolina middle school student

article

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Emma Jo Hamby was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 3. Hamby goes to Trask Middle School and was last seen at a home on Sheppard Drive, deputies said.

She’s described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, with blue eyes and long, brown hair.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 46 NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4200.