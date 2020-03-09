Deputies searching for Lincoln County man missing since Sunday

article

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who has been missing since this Sunday.

Jonathan Edward Smith, 49, of Newton Grove, NC was in Lincolnton visiting a friend over the weekend. Smith left the Quality Inn in Lincolnton Sunday around 1 p.m. and was last seen going into a building at New Vision Ministries to pick up his belongings.

Smith's family and friends have not heard from him or know where he is or who he is with.

Smith is described as a white male, 49-years-old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 210 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Smith was driving a 1998 green and primer Ford Ranger with North Carolina registration FAV-8503.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.