Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old South Carolina boy

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Jackson Corgan was reportedly last seen by family Wednesday, Jan. 8 at his home. Deputies said he left on his own, and that he's tried to leave home before.

A flyer released by the family says he is endangered.

Corgan is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information on Corgan's whereabouts is asked to call the Lexington County Sheriff's Department at 803-785-8230.