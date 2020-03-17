Deputies searching for missing 9-year-old girl from York County

article

The York County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old girl.

Skylar Govan was last seen around midnight but discovered missing at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17 by her grandmother in the 3400 block of McConnells Hwy.

Shyler was possibly wearing a pajama shirt, shorts with an orange stripe, and brown boots. She's described as 5 feet one inch tall, weighing 91 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Call 9-1-1 or the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059 if you know of her whereabouts.