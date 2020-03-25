Deputies searching for missing man who is homeless in Lincoln County

article

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who they say is homeless. His family is greatly concerned for his safety.

On Tuesday, March 24, a family member reported that Christopher Allen Jernigan, 29, whose address is listed as homeless, had not made contact with them since March 6.

Jernigan was released from the Lincoln County Detention Center on February 26 and had contacted his mother to get money from her. She last sent him money on March 6 which was picked up at BiLo at 742 Highway 27 West.

Family members say Jernigan has cognitive and substance abuse issues and requires medication. He is currently homeless and lives on the streets of Lincolnton.

Jernigan is described as a white male, 5 feet - 7 inches tall, and weighs around 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Jernigan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.