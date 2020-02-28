Deputies searching for missing NC teen last seen at school bus stop

article

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old.

Jakelvin Conner was last seen shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 when he was dropped off by a school bus in the area of Middleton Dr. in Calabash, deputies said.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Conner was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with a white stripe and black Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Cason at 910-713-6115 or call 911.