Deputies searching for missing Paulding County 14-year-old girl

Georgia deputies need your help finding a missing teenager who may be traveling with a 20-year-old man.

If you have any information about Haneefah Kabouche, please call 911. (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said that 14-year-old Haneefah Kabouche was last seen around the Westbrook Creek subdivision off Cedarcrest Road.

At the time, she was wearing a Looney Toons sweater and possibly black leggings, officials said.

The teenager is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with brown eyes and black, curly, shoulder-length hair that may be in a ponytale.

Officials believe she could be heading to South Carolina with a 20-year-old named Liam in a red or burgundy SUV or Truck with South Carolina plates.

Liam is 6-feet tall with a weight of around 170 to 200 pounds. He may have a beard.

If you have any information that can help deputies find the teen, please call 911 or the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3010.