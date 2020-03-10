Deputies searching for missing Rowan County 16-year-old

article

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old boy from Kannapolis who they believe has run away from home.

Bobby Ray Aderhold was last seen at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 8 by his father, but deputies said he was gone when his father went to wake him up at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Bobby did leave a note before leaving, and did take some clothes with him. It is unknown what type of clothes Bobby had on when he left home, deputies said.

The father reports that Bobby did call at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday afternoon to say he was OK, but advised he was headed to West Virginia. Bobby did not advise who he was with but said he would keep in touch.

Bobby’s mother advised that Bobby has had activity on Snapchat.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It's FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Bobby Ray Aderhold has been entered in NCIC as a missing juvenile. Anyone with information as to his location should call their local 911 to advise law enforcement.